Mission Produce Acquires Calavo Growers: What's Ahead for the Stock?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO has completed its acquisition of Calavo Growers, Inc., marking a transformative step in its strategy to build a larger and more diversified fresh produce platform. The acquisition creates one of the most comprehensive vertically integrated fresh produce platforms in North America.



The transaction significantly strengthens the vertically integrated business model of Mission Produce, a global leader in fresh Hass avocados, by enhancing sourcing, packing, distribution and value-added food capabilities across the global produce supply chain.



The acquisition combines two of the industry's most established avocado businesses and broadens Mission Produce's portfolio beyond avocados into complementary categories, such as tomatoes, papayas and prepared foods, including guacamole. The deal also accelerates AVO’s entry into the higher-margin prepared foods segment, enhancing revenue diversification and growth opportunities.



Management expects the combination to generate operational efficiencies through improved asset utilization, expanded sourcing capabilities, enhanced supply-chain flexibility, and deeper customer relationships across retail, wholesale and foodservice channels. The enlarged platform is designed to provide greater supply reliability, scale and innovation while supporting increasing consumer demand for fresh, healthy and convenient food products.



AVO’s management described the transaction as a transformational milestone that strengthens the company's competitive position and long-term growth prospects. Calavo will continue operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Produce, with former Calavo CEO John Lindeman remaining in a leadership role during the integration period to ensure continuity of operations and customer relationships.



As part of the transaction, Kathleen Holmgren, former chair of Calavo's board, joined Mission Produce's board of directors, bringing extensive technology and corporate leadership experience.



Under the merger terms, Calavo shareholders will receive $26.05 per share, consisting of $14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission Produce common stock for each Calavo share. Following the transaction's completion, Calavo's shares have been suspended from trading and are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq by June 8, 2026.

What Does the Deal Mean for AVO & Investors?

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of the Calavo deal is Mission Produce's entry into the higher-margin prepared foods segment. Calavo's established guacamole and prepared-food operations offer a new growth avenue and could help diversify earnings beyond the cyclical avocado market. In addition, the combined company gains access to a broader customer base and stronger relationships with growers and distributors.



For investors, the key question is whether Mission Produce can successfully integrate Calavo and capture expected synergies. While integration risks and execution challenges remain, the transaction has the potential to boost long-term revenue growth, improve profitability and strengthen Mission's competitive position in the fresh produce industry.



The acquisition also reflects management's confidence in rising consumer demand for healthy, fresh and convenient food products. If Mission Produce delivers on its integration objectives and realizes cost and revenue synergies, the deal could serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock in the coming years, making the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company worth watching in the agricultural and food distribution sector.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 21.1% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 1.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.57X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.2%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 6%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.