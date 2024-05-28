The Mission Group Stake Shifts to 8.99%

The Mission Group (GB:TMG) has released an update.

The Mission Group PLC has experienced a notable change in shareholding, with DBAY Advisors Limited, on behalf of Fixtaia Limited and Logistics Development Group Plc, crossing a threshold on 24 May 2024, resulting in an 8.99% stake in the company. This shift, notified to the issuer on 28 May 2024, reflects a decrease from the previous notification’s 9.94%. Pershing Nominees Limited is listed as the shareholder of record for these voting rights.

For further insights into GB:TMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.