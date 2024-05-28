News & Insights

The Mission Group Stake Shifts to 8.99%

May 28, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

The Mission Group (GB:TMG) has released an update.

The Mission Group PLC has experienced a notable change in shareholding, with DBAY Advisors Limited, on behalf of Fixtaia Limited and Logistics Development Group Plc, crossing a threshold on 24 May 2024, resulting in an 8.99% stake in the company. This shift, notified to the issuer on 28 May 2024, reflects a decrease from the previous notification’s 9.94%. Pershing Nominees Limited is listed as the shareholder of record for these voting rights.

