Mission Bancorp Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Mission Bancorp (MSBC) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.14 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $7.29 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $25.93 million from $23.82 million last year.

Mission Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.14 Mln. vs. $7.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $25.93 Mln vs. $23.82 Mln last year.

