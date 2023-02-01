Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australia

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule lost in the vast Western Australia outback last week that sparked a massive search along a 1,400 kilometer route, according to the state emergency services minister.

