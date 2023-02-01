RIO

Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australia

Credit: REUTERS/AAP/DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERG

February 01, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule lost in the vast Western Australia outback last week that sparked a massive search along a 1,400 kilometer route, according to the state emergency services minister.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.