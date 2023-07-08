Missing Mexican journalist's body found

Updated to include information from official statement from Mexican Public Prosecutor's Office

July 8 (Reuters) - The body of missing 59-year-old Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sanchez Iniguez was found in the Mexican state of Nayarit with signs of violence, the state public prosecutor's office confirmed Saturday.

Sanchez Iniguez worked for the newspaper La Jornada. He had been missing since Wednesday and his wife filed a missing persons report with Mexican authorities on Friday.

His body was found on the outskirts of the city of Tepic. It was not immediately clear how he died, but authorities estimated the time of his death occurred 24 to 48 hours prior to the finding of his body.

The discovery comes as authorities are investigating two other potential crimes against media workers in Nayarit. Another media worker was reported missing on July 4. He has not been seen since he left for work at a school the prior morning, authorities said.

Mexican media has identified him as Osiris Maldonado, who previously worked with La Jornada.

On July 7, two hooded armed men broke into the apartment of journalist Jonathan Lora Ramirez and forced him into a car. Lora Ramirez has been found alive and "in a good state of health." Authorities are investigating the crime of illegal detention.

Nayarit authorities said they immediately opened investigations once the cases were reported, and they are following special protocols for journalists and human rights defenders.

"In accordance with what is established provisions into the applicable protocols, it is necessary to take into consideration the activities of the victims who put them at a greater degree of vulnerability," the public prosecutor's office of Nayarit said in a statement.

In Mexico, investigating corruption, crime and drug cartels often comes at a high risk. The country consistently ranks as one of the most deadly countries for journalists, according to press freedom groups.

Press-related killings have skyrocketed under the administration of current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, increasing 85% compared in the first half of his term compared to his predecessor's.

(Reporting and writing by Anna-Catherine Brigida Editing by Alistair Bell and Kim Coghill)

