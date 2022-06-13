Missing Chinese tourists augur hard economic treks

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Phuket to Paris, places that bank on the 150 million Chinese visitors who spent $255 billion sightseeing overseas each year are awakening to the possibility they may not be back anytime soon. It will lead to some arduous economic journeys.

Ground zero is Thailand. As the top destination for Chinese travellers, it hosted 11 million of them in 2019, before the number fell nearly 90% the next year. The Chaweng district on the resort island of Koh Samui, where most signs include Chinese characters, is full of gutted shops; a Chinatown arch opens onto a field of weeds. Most five-star hotels are half-empty at best.

With foreign tourism receipts totaling $60 billion – some 12.5% of economic activity – before the outbreak, and China contributing roughly a quarter of that, Thailand is one of many countries keen for Beijing to end draconian policies keeping its citizens at home. The Economist Intelligence Unit projects China’s outbound tourism won’t return to pre-pandemic potential levels before the end of 2025 https://www.eiu.com/n/the-road-to-recovery-for-chinese-outbound-tourism, and even that could be optimistic.

As it stands, President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid strategy commits the country to eliminating contagion, so the quarantines that deter outbound trips could be here for the long haul. New approval requirements for overseas travel also serve the broader political campaign to insulate citizens from foreign ideas.

Like petroleum reserves or platinum mines, travel industries exploit natural resources. Although they generate entry-level jobs, they are at the mercy of external forces. Beijing likes to use its tourist flows as a form of diplomatic coercion, for example. Easy revenue from taxing mojitos enables complacency and stagnation.

The facile strategy would be to poach traffic from elsewhere. Thailand’s move to partially legalise marijuana https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-legalises-growing-consumption-marijuana-2022-06-09, for example, will attract a certain kind of tourist but do little for other sectors.

A more sustainable option is to hedge dependence on natural resources by building up intellectual industries, as Saudi Arabia is trying to do with its Vision 2030 economic diversification programme. Such efforts involve big investments in education systems and painful structural reforms, however. Even if Chinese tourism eventually bounces back, there is an opportunity now to cut dependence on an addictive financial drug.

