Missfresh Spikes After Announcing Share Transfer Agreement With Freshking

(RTTNews) - Shares of Missfresh Ltd. (MF) are gaining more than 35 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a share transfer agreement with British Virgin Islands company Freshking Ltd.

As per the agreement, Missfresh agreed to transfer all of its shares in each of Missfresh HK Limited, San Sheng Limited and Mrfresh Ltd to Freshking Ltd in exchange for a total consideration of $1.00 in cash.

Currently, shares are at $2.60, up 31.33 percent from the previous close of $1.98 on a volume of 46,864,347.

