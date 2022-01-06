Missfresh Inks Deal S With More Than 20 Regional Supermarket Chains In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Missfresh Limited (MF) on Thursday has inked agreements with more than 20 regional supermarket chains to equip more than 150 stores in 19 cities in China with the Company's suite of proprietary SaaS tools and AI-driven capabilities.

These suites include smart omnichannel marketing, smart supply chain management, and smart store-to-door delivery, enhancing the shopping experience for more than four million active customers.

The retail partners include well-known regional retailers such as Shandong Aodelong Supermarket, Chongqing Jiameijia Department Store, and Changchun Yatai Supermarket, who are upgrading and enhancing their digital operations through Missfresh's Retail Cloud services.

Missfresh's Retail Cloud business segment officially launched in June 2021 and continues to empower a growing number of neighborhood retailers through digitalization of their services, while at the same time laying the groundwork for the rapid expansion of Retail Cloud services across the neighborhood retail industry.

Since partnering with Tencent Smart Retail, Missfresh has bolstered its Retail Cloud services by uniting Tencent Smart Retail's ecosystem and its philosophy of partner empowerment with the Company's self-developed Retail AI Network and years of experience running neighborhood retail operating systems.

