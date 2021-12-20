Missfresh: Is This Penny Stock Worth a Second Look?

Shares of Missfresh Ltd. (NASDAQ:MF), which listed on the NASDAQ earlier this year, dropped approximately 5% in the past five days, even after the company reported strong Q3 results. The Chinese retailer operates an offline and online on-demand integrated retail business based on the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model and offers fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs).

The company’s total net revenues soared 47.2% year-over-year to $329.3 million, while total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 41% year-over-year to $399.3 million.

Zheng Xu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Missfresh, stated, “Our primary focus during the third quarter remained on cultivating our high-value customers. With continued upgrades to our membership program, revenue contributed by paid members increased 800% year-over-year.”

In Q3, Missfresh increased the direct sourcing of its produce, resulting in the average price per order expanding 5.2% year-over-year to $13.7 per order across a larger customer base.

However, the company’s adjusted net loss widened to RMB886.5 million, or $137.6 million, in Q3, from RMB469.9 million in the same period last year.

This adjusted net loss was higher by 4% than what Needham analyst Vincent Yu was expecting, due to “higher-than-expected fulfillment expenses.”

The analyst further pointed out that a key driver behind Missfresh’s top-line results was the company’s focus on “cultivating high-value customers.” Yu underlined some of these measures in his research report.

This included the company’s reduced investments in ad-based channels such as streaming live or short videos of its products and instead focusing on a “'private traffic pool' operation through weChat groups.” Private traffic pools, which are a popular marketing tool among Chinese businesses, resemble the email lists used by U.S. businesses, in that the company has full control over the communication it sends to the group.

This resulted in lower customer acquisition costs (CAC) of RMB60 per user, versus around RMB110 through ads.

Moreover, Yu also pointed out the upgrades in its system of membership, which focused on increased purchase frequency and higher user engagement through its app. The company’s management also looked at “detailed merchandise management, with the goal to increase high-margin products mix and developing proprietary brands' products,” added Yu.

The analyst thinks that Missfresh is “well-positioned in the growing DMW retail market,” and with a relaunch of its user acquisition measures this year, Yu foresees “GMV growth quickly accelerating, while we expect improvements in revenue mix and procurement efficiency to ensure that the operating margin improves simultaneously.”

As a result, the analyst is bullish about this penny stock, with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 (172.7% upside) on the stock.

Other analysts on the Street echo Yu and are bullish, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Missfresh stock price prediction of $8.26 implies upside potential of 87.7% to current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shrilekha Pethe did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

