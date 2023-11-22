Missed The Shiba Inu And Ethereum Surge? Uncover The Upcoming Hidden Gem In Cryptocurrency!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has announced a crucial partnership with Atomic Wallet to expose its tokens to over five million users. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) saw a price surge after BlackRock took a significant step ahead in the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF. However, a new coin is gaining traction as it aims for a $100 million market cap.

Let’s explore what this new emerging crypto coin is and why some crypto enthusiasts are looking into it and considering it a contender for the cryptos to watch out for!

Shiba Inu Announces Integration With Atomic Wallet, SHIB Soars

On November 15, 2023, Shiba Inu confirmed the integration of Atomic Wallet, a prominent non-custodial decentralized wallet, into its platform. This integration marks a strategic move for Shiba Inu, allowing the wallet's expansive user base of 5 million to access the Shibarium blockchain seamlessly.

The announcement highlights Atomic Wallet's newfound support for Shibarium-native cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, LEASH, and BONE. Since its launch in August, Shibarium has rapidly gained adoption, processing nearly 3.5 million transactions within its initial 90 days.

Following the news of the integration, the market responded with a notable surge in the price of Shiba Inu. On November 15, the SHIB price stood at $0.000008343, and after the announcement, SHIB experienced a substantial increase of 9.7%, reaching $0.000009156 by November 16. But has since experienced a decrease in price to $0.000007947 as of November 22.

Per SHIB price prediction, some enthusiasts anticipate a bullish trajectory for Shiba Inu. Projections indicate that SHIB could experience an impressive surgeby 2024.

This optimistic outlook is grounded in anticipating an upcoming bull run, coupled with the positive impact of recent partnerships and integrations.

However, a more conservative forecast suggests that SHIB may maintain a more modest level in 2024, acknowledging the potential influence of bearish sentiments in the market.

BlackRock Registers Ishares Ethereum Trust in Delaware

In a pivotal move on November 9, 2023, Blackrock took a significant step in the crypto space by formally recording its Ishares Ethereum Trust with Delaware’s Division of Corporations.

The official document, dated November 9, identifies the trust as statutory and acknowledges Blackrock Advisors as the filing party. This development has sparked speculation among market watchers, hinting that Blackrock may be strategically positioning itself to introduce a spot Ethereum ETF.

This move follows the firm's earlier submission for a spot Bitcoin ETF on June 15, for which regulatory approval from the SEC is still pending.

The market's immediate response to this news has been substantial, with the price of Ethereum experiencing a notable surge. On November 9, ETH was trading at $1,884.20. However, post-announcement, ETH soared by 10% to $2,018.66 as of November 22.

Per ETH price prediction, Ethereum's future appears promising.

This optimistic outlook is grounded in anticipating an upcoming bull run and the potential approval of an Ethereum ETF.

Rebel Satoshi: A New Meme Coin Aiming for the $100 Market Cap

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) has emerged as more than just a meme coin; it's a passionate force aiming to disrupt the status quo and achieve a remarkable $100 million market capitalization. As crypto enthusiasts seek the next hidden gem, Rebel Satoshi positions itself as a unique blend of playfulness, purpose, and the potential for substantial returns.

At its core, Rebel Satoshi represents a movement, a call to rebellion against centralized systems and the entrenched elite. Inspired by historical figures like Satoshi Nakamoto and Guy Fawkes, Rebel Satoshi carries the torch of defiance and unity.

The $RBLZ token, an ERC-20 standard asset, becomes the symbolic embodiment of this mission, signifying unity against the established norms in the crypto space.

Key features of $RBLZ include staking rewards, deflationary characteristics, meme coin status, a limited collection of 9,999 rare and exclusive NFTs, and governance within the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem.

Currently in the Early Bid Round of its public presale with a price of $0.010, the company says that $RBLZ is poised to list on exchanges at $0.025.

