Missed the Boat on Tesla? Here's 1 Auto Stock That's Still on the Rise

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is losing power as an electric vehicle manufacturer, resulting in falling margins and slowing revenue growth. But one company continues to make billions in cash, and it's buying back a huge chunk of its shares. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights that stock and why Tesla isn't the best auto stock to buy today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 19, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

