Missed SanDisk's 858% Surge in H1'26? These ETFs Still Offer Exposure

Memory giant SanDisk SNDK has emerged as the undisputed standout performer in the S&P 500 during the first half of 2026, with its shares skyrocketing an incredible 858%. This meteoric rise, fueled by explosive demand for its NAND flash memory, has made it the top-gaining stock in the index, leaving the second-best performer, Micron Technology MU, which gained around 300%, far behind.

For investors who missed this remarkable surge, the key question is how to gain exposure without investing in a stock at an elevated valuation.

One prudent alternative is to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold SanDisk as a top component. This approach offers diversified exposure to the company's potential while mitigating the risks associated with its current lofty valuation and the inherent volatility of individual memory stocks.

But before diving straight into those ETFs, one needs to understand the growth catalysts that drove SNDK to such high levels and whether they are sustainable over the long run; otherwise, gaining exposure to SanDisk-heavy ETFs will be meaningless. This understanding is crucial for a prudent investor to make an informed decision.

What Drove SanDisk to Skyrocket in H126?

The primary catalyst behind SanDisk's historic surge was the rapidly accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout across the globe. Since AI models require massive, high-speed storage for training and inference, demand for enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) skyrocketed over the past few quarters. This demand boom led to a powerful pricing cycle and significantly higher average selling prices for data storage devices like those manufactured by SanDisk.

Furthermore, SanDisk's spin-off from Western Digital allowed it to operate as a pure-play NAND company, making it a direct beneficiary of this AI-driven storage boom without the distraction of a legacy hard-drive business.

The numbers speak for themselves: SanDisk's fiscal third-quarter 2026 datacenter revenues rose 233% sequentially to $1.47 billion, with Enterprise SSDs now representing about 25% of the company's overall portfolio. This remarkable growth underscores just how deeply AI-led demand boom for NAND technology is bolstering SanDisk's business trajectory.

SNDK’s Growth Potential & the Case for ETFs

Despite SanDisk's massive rally in recent months, the stock still has further upside potential. As the memory chip shortage is expected to persist, with industry projections suggesting supply-demand imbalances could continue through 2027, explosive demand for NAND flash will continue to outstrip supply. This should continue to fuel SNDK’s rally, at least in the near term.

The stock’s short-term average price target of $2,073, offered by 18 analysts, currently represents an upside of 18.8% from the last closing price of $1,745.

Over the long run, SanDisk’s massive multi-billion-dollar Flash Ventures partnership with Kioxia should help it secure NAND supply availability, with plans to double wafer capacity by fiscal 2029.

However, the stock remains highly volatile, as evidenced by its recent 14% decline on a single trading session during a broader AI chip selloff, reminding investors that significant profit-taking can occur at any time after such an extraordinary run.

Against this backdrop, investing through an ETF provides a more balanced approach. ETFs offer instant diversification, reducing the impact of SanDisk's inevitable volatility on your overall portfolio while allowing you to benefit from the upside of industry leaders.

ETF Exposure

For investors who believe in the long-term AI storage thesis and SanDisk profiting from it, gaining exposure to the following ETFs, with SNDK in their top positions, can be a prudent strategy at this moment:

KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF KWIN

This fund, with net assets worth $56.4 million, offers exposure to U.S.-domiciled companies that pass strict Islamic ethical screenings. SNDK holds the first spot in this fund, with 17.01% weightage.

KWIN has risen 3.1% year to date. The fund charges 51 basis points (bps) in fees.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF FPX

This fund, with net assets worth $1.59 billion, offers exposure to 100 U.S. companies that have recently gone public, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and spin-offs, as well as select acquirers of recent IPOs. SNDK holds the second spot in this fund, with 8.40% weightage.

FPX has soared 19.3% year to date. The fund charges 57 bps in fees.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF CSD

This fund, with a market value worth $224.2 million, offers exposure to 26 companies that have been spun off from larger corporations within the past four years. SNDK holds the second spot in this fund, with 7.65% weightage.

CSD has rallied 35.3% year to date. The fund charges 69 bps in fees.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (KWIN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.