Missed Out on the Bull Market Recovery? Here Are 7 ETFs You Can Buy Today.

In case you haven't been paying attention, the stock market has been on fire lately. The S&P 500, which includes 500 of America's biggest companies that together make up about 80% of the total U.S. market's value, was recently up nearly 18% year to date. (Over long periods, the S&P 500's average annual gain is closer to 10%.) And that's on top of a 26% gain in 2023.

If you're kicking yourself for having missed it, it's not too late to jump into the stock market -- even though, as always, it might drop sharply tomorrow or next year. It might not, though, and the S&P 500 is fully capable of posting gains for multiple years in a row. Thus, the key is to plan to remain invested for many years -- to be a long-term investor.

Whether you missed out on the recent bull market or have been enjoying it, here are seven exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to consider. Each has a reasonable expense ratio, which is its annual fee, and each has an admirable track record. (Of course, part results don't dictate future results -- it all depends on each ETF's holdings and how well they perform going forward.) I've ranked them by their five-year average annual returns.

ETF Expense Ratio Five-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return 15-Year Avg. Annual Return SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) 0.095% 15.15% 12.92% 15.19% Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) 0.39% N/A* N/A* N/A* Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) 0.04% 19.25% 15.72% 17.30% iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) 0.40% 21.43% 15.59% 17.73% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) 0.10% 23.80% 21.26% 20.83% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) 0.09% 25.29% 21.27% 20.59% VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) 0.35% 38.99% 28.48% 25.66%

Here's why each of them is included in this list:

Look these ETFs over and see which ones appeal to you most and which ones might be a good fit for your portfolio. Understand that after posting some solid gains for a few years, any of them might take a breather or pull back for a bit. But over the long term -- many years -- each has solid growth potential.

It's rarely worth looking backward to lament missing any bull market -- just look forward for which investments seem poised to perform well for you from now on.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intuit, Lennar, Microsoft, NVR, Nvidia, Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.