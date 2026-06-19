Missed Out on the AI Memory Rally? These 3 Stocks Are Just Getting Started.

Key Points

Rambus licenses its IP to some of the top memory companies.

Lam Research is a clear winner as investments pour into foundry capacity.

Teradyne is winning big as HBM (high-bandwidth memory) drives higher testing demand.

10 stocks we like better than Rambus ›

Memory is the tightest bottleneck in the AI race right now. Insatiable demand for memory has created a supercycle for the ages. Memory chip stocks have skyrocketed, including Micron Technology and Sandisk, up roughly 800% and 4,600% over the past year alone. AI needs memory, especially high-speed memory, to recall and learn from past prompts and hold back-and-forth exchanges with users.

It's tempting to chase the hottest AI stocks, but these types of extreme price movements are difficult to predict and can easily burn investors who jump in late. It's like musical chairs, and you never know for sure when the music will stop.

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These three microchip stocks will benefit from AI's ongoing thirst for memory. They haven't had the parabolic price movements that others have, making them potential alternatives that you can win with as the memory boom continues.

1. Rambus

The memory shortage has been a windfall for chip companies, but Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) will enjoy tailwinds as AI drives higher memory demand for years to come. The company makes high-end memory interface chips and licenses silicon IP (intellectual property) for high-speed connectivity and security in data centers and AI infrastructure.

Rambus enables fast, secure data movement between memory and processors. The licensing business makes Rambus an effective tollbooth, and that revenue carries very high gross profit margins. Rambus licenses its IP to some of the hottest memory stock names, including Micron and SK Hynix.

Rambus should enjoy growth tailwinds as agentic AI ramps up. AI agents will need more data to move faster. The stock isn't a bargain at 48 times 2026 earnings estimates. However, Wall Street analysts anticipate Rambus' earnings growing by an average of over 19% annually over the next three to five years, which could burn off that price tag and still leave room for long-term upside.

2. Lam Research

Pick-and-shovel stocks are a classic and effective investment angle. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) sells tools and equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, including deposition, etching, stripping and cleaning, mass metrology, and panel processing. Lam Research is a stock to play the field -- its products help build many of the chips these memory companies sell.

Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global semiconductor memory market will soar from roughly $171 billion in 2025 to $447 billion by 2034. Lam Research might ride that growth for years as producers invest in capacity to meet all this demand. Memory accounted for approximately 39% of the company's systems revenue in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026.

Wall Street analysts have steadily raised their growth estimates over the past year. Analysts now see Lam Research growing earnings at an annualized rate of 21% over the next three to five years. Shares aren't cheap at 68 times 2026 earnings estimates, but Lam Research's long-term outlook makes the stock worth nibbling on and adding to as typical market volatility offers occasional dips.

3. Teradyne

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is becoming the gold standard in AI due to its performance and energy efficiency. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) sells cutting-edge testing systems and equipment used by chipmakers. Testing is a very underrated aspect of semiconductors. Chips are becoming increasingly complex and costly to manufacture, making it crucial to detect defects and other issues as early as possible in production. It's especially true in HBM, where one defect can ruin an entire die stack.

Business is currently booming at Teradyne, which saw revenue grow 87% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. AI drove approximately 70% of Teradyne's revenue in the quarter. That momentum will likely continue. Wall Street analysts peg revenue at $4.47 billion for this fiscal year and $5.44 billion for the next fiscal year. Teradyne's full-year 2025 revenue was $3.19 billion, so that's a big leap, about 70% growth, in just two years for a back-end systems provider like this.

Teradyne's stock has already made a massive move over the past year, but the valuation still leaves ample room for additional upside. Shares are trading at 61 times 2026 earnings estimates, but that's arguably a fair price tag for a business that analysts estimate can grow earnings by an average of 34% annually over the next three to five years.

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lam Research, Micron Technology, and Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.