Missed Out on the AI Bull Market? These Industrial Stocks Might Still Be Screaming Buys.

Key Points

AI's biggest investment opportunity now may be the infrastructure powering data centers, not just chips.

nVent, Emerson, and Hubbell provide essential cooling, automation, and electrical equipment for AI expansion.

These industrial stocks offer AI exposure at more reasonable valuations, though data center spending remains critical.

10 stocks we like better than Emerson Electric ›

If you watched Nvidia and the other semiconductor chip stocks soar and felt as if the artificial intelligence (AI) train left without you, take a breath. The thing about AI is that it doesn't run on software alone. It runs on a staggering amount of physical stuff: cooling systems, power controls, transmission lines, and the crews who install them all.

Some industrial companies supplying the backbone materials and services for AI haven't been bid up nearly as far as the marquee names, which means the door isn't closed. Here are three industrial stocks that still look worth a serious look.

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1. nVent Electric

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) sits right in the sweet spot of one of AI's biggest headaches: excess heat. Packing thousands of scorching-hot chips into a data center requires advanced liquid cooling, and nVent has become a go-to supplier, having deployed more than 2 gigawatts of liquid cooling capacity already. Its momentum is real, with recent quarterly sales up more than 50% and its systems-protection business up even faster, and it was added to Nvidia's partner network, a stamp of approval that opens doors with the largest AI builders. With a next-generation cooling and power lineup rolling out in 2026, nVent is a direct play on data center growth that has flown under most investors' radars compared with the flashier cooling names.

2. Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) is the sleep-well option of the group. It makes the automation and power-management systems that keep complex facilities running, and data centers have become a booming market for it. Emerson was chosen to automate the on-site power generation for a massive 1.7-gigawatt AI data center, and orders for its flagship control platform recently jumped 74%, driven largely by these behind-the-meter power projects.

What I like here is the balance: Emerson is a Dividend King (a Dividend King is a company that's grown its dividend payment for at least 50 consecutive years. It has 69 straight years of payout increases and trades at a far more grounded valuation than pure AI plays. You get genuine AI exposure without paying a nosebleed price, plus a growing dividend while you wait.

3. Hubbell

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) is the quiet backbone of the group. It makes the unglamorous but essential electrical and grid gear, the connectors, enclosures, and utility hardware, that both power companies and data centers rely on to move electricity safely. As AI drives a surge in data center construction, Hubbell has leaned in hard: It recently lifted its 2026 profit forecast on strong demand from data centers and utilities, and it has been bolting on acquisitions, including DMC Power and a roughly $3 billion deal for NSI Industries, to deepen its reach into data-center power infrastructure. Both its electrical and utility segments are growing at double-digit rates. It's a silent leader in a market for data center electrical infrastructure worth tens of billions, and it typically trades at a friendlier valuation than the pure-play AI names.

The catch worth naming

Let me be honest, because "screaming buy" can be a dangerous phrase. None of these three stocks is dirt cheap now that the market has caught on to the AI-infrastructure story. They are more reasonably priced than Nvidia and the headline cooling and power stocks, but they aren't bargain-bin. All three also depend on having data center construction stay hot, so a pullback in that spending would hurt them all. These are relative values riding a powerful trend, not risk-free giveaways.

Here is the encouraging part: You didn't miss the whole AI trade, just the most obvious slice of it. The build-out still needs cooling, power, and grid connections for years to come, and nVent, Emerson, and Hubbell each sell something essential to that effort at prices friendlier than the stocks everyone already talks about. I would treat them as a second chance to invest in AI through the back door, buying gradually and keeping the data center cycle in mind. Sometimes the smartest way to catch a train you missed is to hop on at the next station.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Emerson Electric and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.