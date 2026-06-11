Missed IonQ & D-Wave? Is Quantinuum the Next Quantum Buy After IPO?

Seven days after completing the largest pure-play quantum computing IPO on record, Honeywell HON-backed Quantinuum's QNT stock has lost roughly 15% of its value, falling from its $60 IPO price to around $51. The decline suggests that the market is moving beyond IPO enthusiasm and beginning to assess whether the company's long-term growth prospects justify its valuation.

For investors, this may be the right time to reassess the opportunity and determine whether the recent pullback offers an attractive entry point or signals a need for caution.



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How Quantinuum Compares With IonQ and D-Wave

More importantly, can Quantinuum replicate the wealth-creating trajectories witnessed in quantum computing leaders such as IonQ IONQ and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, or does its current valuation already reflect much of its future potential? Investors must now look beyond the post-IPO price action and assess whether Quantinuum's technological leadership and progress in commercialization are sufficient to justify its multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Like Quantinuum, both IONQ and QBTS stocks experienced significant volatility after going public. While D-Wave's shares struggled for an extended period before surging on renewed enthusiasm for quantum computing applications, IonQ gradually gained its position as the sector's benchmark through consistent technological progress, expanding customer relationships and growing commercial bookings.

Quantinuum, however, enters the public markets with advantages that neither IonQ nor D-Wave possessed at listing. Honeywell retains an approximately 48% stake in the company, providing strategic backing and financial stability.

Strong Capital Base Supports Long-Term Growth Outlook

Beyond its technology, Quantinuum's capital position is perhaps one of its biggest competitive advantages. The company raised approximately $600 million in a private funding round in September 2025 at a $10 billion pre-money valuation, attracting investors like NVentures, JPMorganChase and Amgen. It then raised an additional $1.68 billion through its June 2026 IPO, giving it one of the strongest balance sheets among publicly traded quantum computing companies. The funding is expected to support continued technology development, commercialization efforts and the company's long-term goal of achieving universal fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Quantinuum also benefits from Honeywell's continued ownership stake and a growing ecosystem of strategic partnerships spanning NVIDIA, RIKEN, SoftBank and others. Unlike many emerging quantum companies that may eventually require additional financing to sustain operations, Quantinuum appears well-capitalized to execute its roadmap. The key challenge now is not access to capital, but converting its technological leadership and industry relationships into sustained revenue growth and broader commercial adoption.

Final Take

Unlike many emerging quantum computing companies that may eventually require additional financing to sustain operations, Quantinuum appears well-capitalized to execute its roadmap. However, investors should not overlook the valuation challenge. The company generated only $30.9 million in revenues in 2025 while reporting a net loss of roughly $193 million. As a result, the investment case ultimately hinges not on access to capital, but on Quantinuum's ability to translate its technological leadership, industry relationships and financial resources into sustained revenue growth and broader commercial adoption.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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