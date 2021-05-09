Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 2.7% better than analyst forecasts at US$18m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.22 per share, some 2.7% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:MSON Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Misonix's three analysts is for revenues of US$85.2m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 35% to US$0.70. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$86.0m and US$0.67 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Misonix after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a moderate increase in per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target held steady at US$23.00, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 20% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 24% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that Misonix is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Misonix. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Misonix analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Misonix that you should be aware of.

