Misitano & Stracuzzi Strengthens Advisory Board for Growth

November 20, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Misitano and Stracuzzi S.p.A. (IT:MS) has released an update.

Misitano & Stracuzzi S.p.A., a key player in the citrus essences sector, has announced the completion of its Strategic Advisory Board with the addition of Daemmon Reeve, former CEO of Treatt plc. This board, composed of seasoned professionals in the fragrances and food & beverage sectors, aims to provide strategic guidance and drive global growth opportunities for the company. M&S is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and has recently reported significant sales growth.

