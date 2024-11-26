Misitano & Stracuzzi Joins European Midcap Conference

Misitano and Stracuzzi S.p.A. (IT:MS) has released an update.
Misitano & Stracuzzi S.p.A., a key player in the international citrus essences market, is set to participate in the European Midcap Conference, showcasing their strong growth after a 42.2% revenue increase in 2023. The event will offer an opportunity for the company to engage with international investors interested in the midcap segment. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, continues to expand its global presence with strategic operations in the U.S. and two production units in Sicily.
