Misitano & Stracuzzi to Engage Investors at Milan Conference

Misitano and Stracuzzi S.p.A. (IT:MS) has released an update.
Misitano & Stracuzzi S.p.A., a leading Italian operator in citrus essences and juices, will participate in the Mid & Small Conference in Milan, presenting opportunities to connect with major investors. The company has shown robust growth, with a notable 42.2% increase in sales revenues in 2023, marking its strong market presence internationally.
