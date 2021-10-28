Misdemeanor complaint related to sex crime filed against ex-NY governor Cuomo -court spokesman
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A misdemeanor complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a court in Albany, the state's capital, a spokesman for the New York state courts said on Thursday.
"As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be
available shortly," the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, said in an
emailed statement.
(Reporting by Jonathen Stempel; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Tim Ahmann)
