Misdemeanor complaint related to sex crime filed against ex-NY governor Cuomo -court spokesman

Jonathen Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A misdemeanor complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a court in Albany, the state's capital, a spokesman for the New York state courts said on Thursday.

"As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be

available shortly," the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, said in an

emailed statement.

(Reporting by Jonathen Stempel; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Tim Ahmann)

