Mirvac Group’s Strategic Growth Fuels Positive Financial Start

October 21, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group has made a strong start to the 2025 financial year, achieving significant asset sales, leasing progress, and residential sales growth. The company finalized key property sales and completed new developments that enhance income across living and logistics sectors. Additionally, Mirvac’s high office and retail occupancy rates, coupled with successful green bond issuance, underscore its robust financial positioning and strategic growth initiatives.

