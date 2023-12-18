Mirvac Group. - Stapled (MRVGF) Price Target Increased by 31.60% to 1.62

The average one-year price target for Mirvac Group. - Stapled (OTC:MRVGF) has been revised to 1.62 / share. This is an increase of 31.60% from the prior estimate of 1.23 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.30 to a high of 1.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirvac Group. - Stapled. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVGF is 0.20%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 415,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 4.87% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 41,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,318K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 1.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 31,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,167K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 4.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 21,150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,633K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 18,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 1.86% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.