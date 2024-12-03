Mirvac Group Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group has announced the issuance of 9,759,364 long-term performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to a transfer restriction until the restriction period ends. This strategic move highlights Mirvac’s commitment to aligning employee interests with company performance.

