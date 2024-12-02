Mirvac Group Director Increases Stake, Boosting Investor Confidence

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.
Mirvac Group has announced a change in the interests of its director, James Richard Cain, who has converted 43,383 rights to acquire stapled securities into actual securities, bringing his total holdings to 93,383 stapled securities. This change results from the vesting of rights under Mirvac’s Non-Executive Director Fee Sacrifice Rights Plan. These developments could influence investor sentiment as they reflect director confidence in the company’s future prospects.
