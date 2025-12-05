Mirvac Group - Debt (MRVGF) Price Target Increased by 53.79% to 1.58

The average one-year price target for Mirvac Group - Debt (OTCPK:MRVGF) has been revised to $1.58 / share. This is an increase of 53.79% from the prior estimate of $1.03 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.38 to a high of $1.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.06% from the latest reported closing price of $1.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirvac Group - Debt. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 20.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVGF is 0.26%, an increase of 19.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.15% to 369,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,087K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,404K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 35,296K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,867K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26,741K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 25,927K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,645K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 6.02% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 17,162K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 96.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVGF by 2,326.79% over the last quarter.

