Mirvac Group Boosts Director’s Stake with New Incentives

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Campbell John Hanan has been allotted 1,207,973 new performance rights, enhancing his stake under the FY25 Long Term Incentive Plan. This move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, indicates Mirvac’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with long-term goals, which could influence investor sentiment in the market.

