Mirvac Group Boosts Director’s Stake with New Incentives

December 03, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Campbell John Hanan has been allotted 1,207,973 new performance rights, enhancing his stake under the FY25 Long Term Incentive Plan. This move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, indicates Mirvac’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with long-term goals, which could influence investor sentiment in the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
