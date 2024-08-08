Mirum's (MIRM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM incurred second-quarter 2024 loss of 52 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents. The company had reported a loss of 92 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $77.9 million, up almost 107.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75 million. The top line comprised Livmarli (maralixibat) sales, newly acquired Cholbam and Chenodal sales and minimal license and other revenues.

Mirum acquired Travere Therapeutics’ bile acid products in August 2023, which added the latter’s Cholbam capsules and Chenodal tablets to its portfolio of commercialized drugs.

Quarter in Detail

Livmarli’s net product sales were $47.2 million in the second quarter, reflecting an increase of almost 45% year over year.

Net product sales of newly acquired Cholbam and Chenodal were $30.5 million.

License and other revenues were $0.1 million in the reported quarter compared with $5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses increased 48.6% year over year to $32.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $49.2 million, up almost 49.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

As of Jun 30, 2024, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $295.4 million compared with $302.8 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

Recent Updates

Last month, the European Commission approved Livmarli oral solution for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in patients aged three months and above. PFIC is a rare genetic disorder that causes liver failure.

During the second quarter, Livmarli was approved for treating cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients aged 12 months and above in the United States.

The FDA approved a label expansion for Livmarli oral solution to include the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients aged five years and older with PFIC in March.

MIRM plans to begin the phase III EXPAND study, a label expansion opportunity for Livmarli in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus, later in the second half of the year.

In June 2024, the new drug application for chenodiol for treating cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis patients was filed in the United States.

In June 2024, MIRM announced positive interim data from two phase IIb studies evaluating its pipeline candidate, volixibat, in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The phase IIb VISTAS study investigated volixibat for the treatment of PSC, while the phase IIb VANTAGE study evaluated volixibat for the treatment of PBC.

Interim data from the VANTAGE study showed that treatment with volixibat led to a statistically significant improvement in pruritus and a placebo-adjusted difference of -2.32 points in the primary endpoint of pruritus, as measured by the Adult ItchRO scale.

Per the company, the VISTAS PSC interim analysis exceeded the efficacy threshold for study continuation.

