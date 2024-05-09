Mirum's (MIRM) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM incurred first-quarter 2024 loss of 54 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. The company had reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the first quarter totaled $69.2 million, up almost 118.9% year over year. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70 million. The top line comprised Livmarli (maralixibat) sales, newly acquired Cholbam and Chenodal sales and minimal license and other revenues.

Mirum acquired Travere Therapeutics’ bile acid products in August 2023, which added the latter’s Cholbam capsules and Chenodal tablets to its portfolio of commercialized drugs.

Quarter in Detail

Livmarli’s net product sales were $42.8 million in the first quarter, reflecting an increase of almost 47% year over year.

Net product sales of newly acquired Cholbam and Chenodal were $26.1 million, representing the sales of these two products under Mirum's leadership.

License and other revenues were $0.3 million in the reported quarter compared with $2.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses increased 37% year over year to $32.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $45.6 million, up almost 51% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

As of Mar 31, 2024, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $302.8 million compared with $286.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Shares of Mirum have plunged 15.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

2024 Guidance

Mirum reiterated its revenue guidance for 2024.

The company expects full-year revenues to be in the range of $310-$320 million for 2024. Driven by the continued growth in demand for Livmarli, MIRM believes that it is on track to achieve the total revenue guidance.

Recent Updates

In March 2024, the FDA approved a label expansion for Livmarli oral solution to include the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients aged five years and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

A regulatory filing seeking label expansion for Livmarli in the EU for patients aged two months and older with PFIC is currently under review. A recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is expected later in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, Chenodal is not currently approved for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (“CTX”); it has received a medical necessity medicine status from the FDA for the same. A new drug application seeking traditional approval for Chenodal in CTX is expected to be filed later in the first half of 2024.

Mirum is developing volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, in two separate phase IIb studies for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (VISTAS study) and primary biliary cholangitis (VANTAGE study). The interim analysis results from both studies are expected next month.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

