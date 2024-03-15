Mirum's (MIRM) Livmarli Receives FDA Nod for Expanded Use

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM announced that the FDA had approved a label expansion for Livmarli (maralixibat) oral solution to include the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients aged five years and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Livmarli is an orally administered ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor.

It is important to note that Livmarli is already approved in the United States and EU as the only medication for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) aged three months and older and two months and older, respectively. Mirum’s Livmarli is also currently approved in other geographies worldwide to treat the ALGS indication.

A regulatory filing seeking label expansion for Livmarli in the EU for patients aged two months and older with PFIC is currently under review.

In the past year, shares of MIRM have gained 21% against the industry’s 6.1% decline.



The FDA approval of the application seeking label expansion of Livmarli in PFIC patients was based on positive data from Mirum’s phase III MARCH study. Results from the late-stage study demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in pruritus severity in patients treated with Livmarli compared with placebo.

The MARCH study enrolled 93 patients across a range of genetic PFIC typesand unidentified mutational status. Thus, the label update covers a broad range of PFIC subtypes.

The company also reported that it had submitted an additional supplemental new drug application seeking label expansion for a higher concentration formulation of Livmarli, which was used in the MARCH study to include treatment of younger patients with PFIC later in 2024.

PFIC is a rare genetic disorder that causes liver failure. PFIC patients lack the ability to secrete bile sufficiently, leading to the accumulation of bile and causing liver disease in affected individuals.

Per Mirum, PFIC approximately affects one in every 50,000 to 100,000 births in the United States and EU.

