Mirum's (MIRM) Livmarli Aids Sales but Overdependence Concerns

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s MIRM lead product, Livmarli (maralixibat), an orally administered ileal bile acid transporter (“IBAT”) inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) worldwide. Sales of Livmarli have been rising steadily since its approval and launch in 2021.

In March 2024, the FDA approved a label expansion for Livmarli oral solution to include the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients aged five years and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

In the first quarter of 2024, Livmarli generated sales worth $42.8 million, reflecting an increase of almost 47% on a year-over-year basis. The FDA nod for the PFIC indication should drive sales further in 2024 and beyond.

A regulatory filing seeking label expansion for Livmarli in the EU for the PFIC indication is currently under review.

Shares of Mirum have plunged 16.9% year to date compared with the industry’s decrease of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In August 2023, Mirum acquired all assets of Travere Therapeutics’ bile acid products, which added two other products to its commercial portfolio — Cholbam (cholic acid) capsules and Chenodal (chenodiol) tablets. Cholbam is approved for treating bile acid synthesis disorders and Zellweger spectrum disorders.

Chenodal is not currently approved for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (“CTX”) but has received a medical necessity medicine status from the FDA for the same. A new drug application seeking traditional approval for Chenodal in CTX is expected to be filed later this year.

The addition of these products has diversified Mirum's commercial portfolio by adding a new revenue stream, which should lower the heavy dependence on Livmarli.

Mirum is developing volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, in two separate phase IIb studies for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cholangitis. The interim analysis data from both studies are expected shortly.

The continued demand for Livmarli and the addition of Cholbam and Chenodal should help Mirum establish a leading pediatric hepatology franchise. However, the company remains heavily dependent on Livmarli for revenues, which is a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the company’s growth prospects.

Also, Cholbam and Chenodal have just been added to Mirum’s portfolio. These products are yet to generate incremental sales. It remains to be seen whether they are able to reduce the heavy dependence on Livmarli for revenues.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mirum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

