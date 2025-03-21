Mirum's Heavy Dependence on Livmarli for Revenues Remains a Woe

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ MIRM lead product, Livmarli (maralixibat), an orally administered ileal bile acid transporter (“IBAT”) inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome worldwide.

The drug is also approved for treating certain patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis in the United States and Europe.

Sales of Livmarli have been rising steadily since its approval and launch worldwide. In 2024, Livmarli generated sales worth $213.3 million, reflecting an increase of 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Though Livmarli is witnessing continued demand and driving the top line, the company’s high dependence on the drug remains a concern.

In the past year, shares of Mirum have surged 83.2% against the industry’s decline of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on MIRM's Livmarli & Other Products

Mirum is evaluating Livmarli in the phase III EXPAND study for treating pruritus in rare cholestatic conditions. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed in 2026.

Mirum acquired Travere Therapeutics’ bile acid products in August 2023, which added the latter’s Cholbam capsules and chenodiol tablets to its portfolio of commercialized drugs.

Cholbam is approved for treating bile acid synthesis disorders (“BASD”) and Zellweger spectrum disorders (“ZSD”).

In February 2025, the FDA approved Ctexli (chenodiol) tablets, a bile acid, for the treatment of adults with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (“CTX”). Following the nod, Ctexli became the first and only treatment to be approved for this rare, progressive and debilitating disease.

Though revenues from bile acid products are adding to Mirum’s top-line growth, it remains to be seen whether Cholbam and Ctexli can reduce the heavy dependence on Livmarli for revenues in future quarters.

MIRM's Other Pipeline Updates

Mirum’s lead pipeline candidate, volixibat, is currently being evaluated in two phase IIb studies for treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (the VANTAGE study) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (the VISTAS study).

Enrollment in the VISTAS study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025, with top-line data expected to be announced in 2026. The company anticipates completing enrollment in the VANTAGE study by 2026.

Mirum also plans to initiate a phase II study on its recently in-licensed PDE4D inhibitor, MRM-3379, for treating Fragile X syndrome later in 2025.

MIRM's Overdependence on Livmarli for Growth a Woe

Mirum’s heavy dependence on Livmarli for revenues remains a woe. Any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt the stock. Also, failure to generate sufficient revenues from the sale of Livmarli will hurt the stock in future quarters.

Pipeline setbacks are also an area of concern. In December 2023, Mirum announced disappointing top-line data from the phase IIb EMBARK study, which evaluated Livmarli in patients with biliary atresia (BA), who have undergone a Kasai surgery. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of mean change in bilirubin from baseline to week 26 or the key secondary endpoints. Subsequently, Mirum discontinued the BA clinical study. Similar setbacks in the future will impede the company’s growth prospects.

MIRM's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mirum currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

