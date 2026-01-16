Mirum Stock Rises 7% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM were up 7.1% this past week after the company reported robust preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. The company also outlined key pipeline goals and provided sales outlook for 2026, which likely raised investor optimism.

MIRM’s Preliminary 2025 Results

Mirum reported preliminary net product sales of approximately $520 million for 2025. The figure surpassed management’s guidance of $500-$510 million, which was provided in November 2025. The company’s product revenues comprise sales of its lead product, Livmarli (maralixibat) and the acquired products from Travere Therapeutics TVTX, Cholbam capsules and Ctexli tablets.

Livmarli is an orally administered ileal bile acid transporter (“IBAT”) inhibitor approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (“ALGS”) worldwide. The drug is also approved for treating certain patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (“PFIC”) in the United States and Europe.

Cholbam capsules and Ctexli tablets were added to Mirum’s commercial portfolio following the acquisition of Travere Therapeutics’ bile acid products in 2023. The acquisition of TVTX’s bile acid products has diversified Mirum’s revenue stream.

Estimated net product sales of Livmarli were approximately $359 million for full-year 2025, while estimated Cholbam and Ctexli net product sales were approximately $161 million.

Estimated net product sales were approximately $149 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, including $106 million in Livmarli net sales and around $43 million in Cholbam and Ctexli net sales.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $392 million compared with $378 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

In the past six months, shares of Mirum have soared 75.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 23.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MIRM’s 2026 Outlook & Pipeline Goals

For full-year 2026, Mirum expects net product sales of approximately $630-$650 million.

Mirum is evaluating Livmarli in the phase III EXPAND study for treating pruritus in rare cholestatic conditions. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, with top-line data from the same expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This apart, Mirum’s lead pipeline candidate, volixibat, is currently being evaluated in two phase IIb studies for treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (the VANTAGE study) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (the VISTAS study).

Top-line data from the VISTAS study is expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2026. The company expects to complete enrollment in the VANTAGE study in the second half of 2026.

In December 2025, Mirum announced a definitive agreement to acquire privately held biotech, Bluejay Therapeutics. The transaction is expected to be closed later this month.

The acquisition of Bluejay would give Mirum rights to brelovitug, a late-stage, fully human monoclonal antibody, which is being developed for chronic hepatitis delta virus. The deal is likely to strengthen Mirum’s rare liver disease portfolio.

Mirum recently initiated a phase II study on its newly in-licensed PDE4D inhibitor, MRM-3379, for treating Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic neurocognitive disorder.

MIRM's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mirum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Alkermes ALKS and Krystal Biotech KRYS, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Alkermes’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $1.54 to $1.80. Shares of ALKS have gained 6.9% over the past six months.

Alkermes’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 4.58%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Krystal Biotech’s 2026 EPS have risen to $8.49 from $8.34. KRYS stock has rallied 87.9% over the past six months.

Krystal Biotech’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining quarter, with the average surprise being 40.43%.

