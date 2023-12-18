News & Insights

US Markets
MIRM

Mirum Pharma's liver disease therapy fails in mid-stage study

December 18, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds details of study in paragraph 2 to 4, background in paragraph 5, share movement in paragraph 1

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals' MIRM.O adjuvant therapy to treat a type of liver disease did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the company said on Monday, sending its shares down more than 25% in premarket trading.

The drug is a potential treatment for biliary atresia in patients who have undergone a surgery in which blocked bile ducts are bypassed to restore normal bile flow.

The drug, Livmarli, also failed to meet the secondary goals of the study.

"We are disappointed in the outcome of the study in this post-surgery, high-need disease setting," said Mirum CEO Chris Peetz.

Biliary atresia is a condition in which the bile ducts outside and inside the liver are scarred and blocked, preventing its flow into the intestine, leading to a bile build-up and damage to the liver.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.