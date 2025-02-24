News & Insights

Markets
MIRM

Mirum Pharma's CTEXLI Gets FDA Approval For Treatment Of Adults With Cerebrotendinous Xanthomatosis

February 24, 2025 — 11:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CTEXLI (chenodiol) tablets, a bile acid, for the treatment of adults with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

CTEXLI is the first and only treatment approved for this rare, progressive and debilitating disease.

The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 RESTORE study evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTEXLI in adult patients with CTX by measurement of urine bile alcohols and other secondary measures. The primary endpoint of reduction in bile alcohols was highly statistically significant. At the end of the randomized double-blind withdrawal period, there was a 20-fold difference between placebo and CTEXLI treated patients in urine 23S-pentol levels.

"The FDA's approval of CTEXLI is tremendous as it unlocks an opportunity to better identify and treat adult patients with CTX in the United States. Our hope is that patients are diagnosed sooner and have a chance to avoid some of the debilitating and lasting symptoms associated with CTX," said Chris Peetz, chief executive officer at Mirum. "We are grateful to the clinicians, patients, advocates, and families who participated in the research that led to this approval and who have continued to provide support to this community."

"Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) is a rare disease that can present with early cataracts, tendon lipid deposits, and significant neurologic disease, and the latter may be prevented with earlier diagnosis and treatment," said Ernst J. Schaefer, MD, professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and chief medical officer and laboratory director at Boston Heart Diagnostics. "Treatment with CTEXLI has been shown to lower bile alcohols and cholestanol levels, reducing the progressive symptoms associated with CTX."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MIRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.