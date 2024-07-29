Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Surges 7.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) shares rallied 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $43.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Last week, the FDA approved a label expansion for the company’s lead drug, Livmarli, for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) aged 12 months and above as well as the higher concentration formulation of Livmarli. This might have driven the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +47.8%. Revenues are expected to be $74.57 million, up 98.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Mirum Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MIRM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Oculis Holding AG (OCS), finished the last trading session 1.5% higher at $11.63. OCS has returned -2.1% over the past month.

For Oculis Holding AG , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.41. This represents a change of +2.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Oculis Holding AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

