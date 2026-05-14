Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Price Target Increased by 16.75% to 149.29

The average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:MIRM) has been revised to $149.29 / share. This is an increase of 16.75% from the prior estimate of $127.87 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $194.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.76% from the latest reported closing price of $109.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 162 owner(s) or 34.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.30%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 66,338K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 6,795K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,065K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares , representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,415K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,094K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing a decrease of 20.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 15.04% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,495K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.