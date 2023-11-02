Mirum Pharmaceuticals (FRA:08D) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 52.05

The average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (FRA:08D) has been revised to 52.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 49.33 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.01 to a high of 75.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.76% from the latest reported closing price of 25.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 18.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 08D is 0.20%, a decrease of 51.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 40,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,360K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,459K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing an increase of 40.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 66.66% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,186K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares, representing a decrease of 91.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 37.88% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,059K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,821K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 8.89% over the last quarter.

