Mirum Pharmaceuticals (FRA:08D) Price Target Decreased by 7.40% to 44.60

The average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (FRA:08D) has been revised to 44.60 / share. This is an decrease of 7.40% from the prior estimate of 48.16 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.79 to a high of 72.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.23% from the latest reported closing price of 23.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 08D is 0.29%, a decrease of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 36,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 4,186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,860K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 50.08% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 08D by 38.18% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,032K shares. No change in the last quarter.

