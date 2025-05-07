MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $MIRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS ($MIRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.30 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $111,590,000, beating estimates of $100,371,702 by $11,218,298.

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $MIRM stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER PEETZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,707 shares for an estimated $4,169,697 .

. JOLANDA HOWE (SVP, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,237 shares for an estimated $2,906,505 .

. PETER RADOVICH (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,531 shares for an estimated $1,389,774 .

. JOANNE QUAN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 6,969 shares for an estimated $319,598

PATRICK J HERON has made 10 purchases buying 6,364 shares for an estimated $280,117 and 0 sales.

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

