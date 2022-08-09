Mirum Pharma Prices Public Offering Of 3.48 Mln Shares At $23.00/shr; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 3.48 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $80.0 million.

In addition, Mirum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 521,739 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2022.

MIRM closed Tuesday regular trading at $27.49 down $0.86 or 3.03%. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $2.99 or 10.88%.

