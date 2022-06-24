Mirum Pharma Presents Data Showing Impact Of LIVMARLI On Patients With Alagille Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) presented data from clinical programs evaluating maralixibat in patients with Alagille syndrome. The company said these data further characterize LIVMARLI's clinical potential in pediatric patients including evaluation of its impact on long-term event-free survival. The data were presented at the 54th Annual ESPGHAN Meeting.

LIVMARLI oral solution is an orally administered, once-daily, ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor approved by the FDA for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older.

Pam Vig, head of research and development at Mirum, said: "The years of data that have been generated with maralixibat allow us to look critically at important long-term treatment goals such as growth, transplant rates and predictors of improved outcomes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.