Mirror Trading Clients Should Take Their Money and Run, South African Regulator Advises

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
South Africaâs financial watchdog is investigating Mirror Trading International (MTI), a purportedly lucrative crypto trading network that Texas state regulators last month declared as a fraud.

  • At the very least, the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) intoned in its Tuesday announcement that MTI is operating a financial service without a license.
  • MTI told FSCA that its bots conduct high-frequency derivatives trades with clientâs pooled bitcoin, consistently generating 10% monthly returns.
  • But FSCA said it âhas much greater concernâ about the legitimacy of MTIâs purported business model. It said in a statement that such a consistent high yield âseems far-fetched and unrealistic.â
  • Regulators are now parsing through statements made by a former platform broker for MTI that may contradict MTIâs self-descriptions.
  • MTI has âpartially-cooperatedâ in the inquiry, according to FSCA, and informed clients of the investigation. FSCA recommended that all clients jump ship posthaste: âWe recommend that clients request refunds into their own accounts as soon as possible.â
  • MTI CEO Johann Steynberg denied the trading club is a scam in a letter to investors obtained by the news site Bitcoin.com.
  • FSCAâs inquiry comes just over a month after the Texas State Securities Board ordered MTI and its associates to âcease and desistâ what it called a multi-level marketing scam.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

