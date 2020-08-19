Mirror Trading Clients Should Take Their Money and Run, South African Regulator Advises
South Africaâs financial watchdog is investigating Mirror Trading International (MTI), a purportedly lucrative crypto trading network that Texas state regulators last month declared as a fraud.
- At the very least, the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) intoned in its Tuesday announcement that MTI is operating a financial service without a license.
- MTI told FSCA that its bots conduct high-frequency derivatives trades with clientâs pooled bitcoin, consistently generating 10% monthly returns.
- But FSCA said it âhas much greater concernâ about the legitimacy of MTIâs purported business model. It said in a statement that such a consistent high yield âseems far-fetched and unrealistic.â
- Regulators are now parsing through statements made by a former platform broker for MTI that may contradict MTIâs self-descriptions.
- MTI has âpartially-cooperatedâ in the inquiry, according to FSCA, and informed clients of the investigation. FSCA recommended that all clients jump ship posthaste: âWe recommend that clients request refunds into their own accounts as soon as possible.â
- MTI CEO Johann Steynberg denied the trading club is a scam in a letter to investors obtained by the news site Bitcoin.com.
- FSCAâs inquiry comes just over a month after the Texas State Securities Board ordered MTI and its associates to âcease and desistâ what it called a multi-level marketing scam.
Related Stories
- Algorand Readies On-Chain Smart Contracts As the Summer of DeFi Rolls On
- Hawaii Welcomes Crypto Exchanges Back With New Regulatory Sandbox
- Pro-Bitcoin Senate Candidate Wins Primary Race in Wyoming
- UK Regulator Grants License to Digital Security Exchange Archax
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.