Mirror-owner Reach cuts wages, furloughs 20% staff

April 6 (Reuters) - Daily Mirror-owner Reach Plc will furlough 20% of staff, cut wages by 10% and management pay by 20% while keeping all of its regional and national titles operating in the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

The company, which suspended bonus payments for 2020, had asked to defer payments to its pension funds and will no longer pay a final dividend for the 2019 financial year, it said.

