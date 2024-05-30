News & Insights

Stocks

Mirriad Advertising Stake Shifts Notably

May 30, 2024 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mirriad Advertising (GB:MIRI) has released an update.

Mirriad Advertising PLC has reported a change in their major holdings, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and associated entities adjusting their voting rights. The change occurred on May 28, 2024, and the company was notified the following day. Rathbones’ total voting rights in Mirriad Advertising now stand at 16.5095%, a decrease from their previous notification of 19.1404%.

For further insights into GB:MIRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMDDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.