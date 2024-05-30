Mirriad Advertising Stake Shifts Notably

Mirriad Advertising (GB:MIRI) has released an update.

Mirriad Advertising PLC has reported a change in their major holdings, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and associated entities adjusting their voting rights. The change occurred on May 28, 2024, and the company was notified the following day. Rathbones’ total voting rights in Mirriad Advertising now stand at 16.5095%, a decrease from their previous notification of 19.1404%.

