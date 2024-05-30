News & Insights

Stocks

Mirriad Advertising Share Ownership Shifts

May 30, 2024 — 07:28 am EDT

Mirriad Advertising (GB:MIRI) has released an update.

Mirriad Advertising PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with a notification indicating a dilution event caused by the issue of shares. IP Group plc has crossed a notable threshold, with their voting rights in Mirriad Advertising decreasing from 9.76% to 4.69%. This shift in voting rights is a result of a rearrangement of shares that occurred on May 28, 2024.

