Mirriad Advertising Gears Up for Growth

May 23, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Mirriad Advertising (GB:MIRI) has released an update.

Mirriad Advertising, a leader in virtual advertising, has successfully passed all resolutions at its General Meeting, paving the way for the completion of a Conditional Placing and Retail Offer. These developments are set to culminate in the admission of over 475 million new Ordinary Shares on AIM, significantly increasing the company’s share capital. Additionally, James Black is poised to take over as Chairman following the company’s annual reporting and a transitional period.

