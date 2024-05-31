Mirriad Advertising Announces Share Capital Details

Mirriad Advertising (GB:MIRI) has released an update.

Mirriad Advertising plc, an innovator in virtual in-content advertising, has announced that the total number of issued ordinary shares and voting rights stands at 1,018,200,894. This figure is significant for shareholders to determine their notification requirements for any changes in shareholding as per the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The company, listed as MIRI on the AIM, confirms no shares are held in treasury.

