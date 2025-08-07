MIRM Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Raised 2025 View

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM reported a loss of 12 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $127.8 million, up almost 64.1% year over year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108 million. The top line was driven by strong growth of its marketed products, Livmarli (maralixibat) and recently acquired products, Cholbam and Ctexli (chenodiol).

Livmarli is approved for treating cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome worldwide. The drug is also approved for treating certain patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis in the United States and Europe.

Mirum acquired Travere Therapeutics’ bile acid products in August 2023, which added the latter’s Cholbam capsules and Ctexli tablets to its portfolio of commercialized drugs.

Shares of Mirum were up 8.6% in after-hours trading on Aug. 6, owing to the better-than-expected results as well as an increased revenue guidance for 2025.

MIRM's Q2 Earnings in Detail

Livmarli’s net product sales were $88.2 million in the second quarter, reflecting an increase of 87% year over year. Livmarli sales in the United States were $57 million, driven by strong demand across all indications. In ex-U.S. markets, Livmarli sales were $31.2 million.

Net product sales of bile acid products, comprising Cholbam and Ctexli tablets, were $39.6 million in the second quarter, reflecting an increase of 30% year over year.

The company did not record any license and other revenues in the reported quarter.

Research and development expenses increased almost 41% year over year to $46.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $63.3 million, up almost 28.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

As of June 30, 2025, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $321.7 million compared with $298.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

MIRM's 2025 Guidance Raised

Owing to the strong performance of Livmarli, Mirum raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2025.

The company now expects revenues to be in the range of $490-$510 million in 2025, compared with the earlier projection of $435-$450 million.

MIRM's Key Recent Developments

Mirum is evaluating Livmarli in the phase III EXPAND study for treating pruritus in rare cholestatic conditions. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed in 2026.

The FDA recently approved a new tablet formulation of Livmarli for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. The oral tablet was launched in the United States in June and is likely to offer convenience for the older patients.

Mirum’s lead pipeline candidate, volixibat, is currently being evaluated in two phase IIb studies for treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (the VANTAGE study) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (the VISTAS study).

Enrollment in the VISTAS study is expected to be completed shortly, with top-line data expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2026. The company expects to complete enrollment in the VANTAGE study in 2026.

Mirum also plans to initiate a phase II study on its recently in-licensed PDE4D inhibitor, MRM-3379, for treating Fragile X syndrome in the fourth quarter of 2025.

MIRM's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mirum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

