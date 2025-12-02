MIRM Enrolls First Patient in Phase II Fragile X Syndrome Study

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the phase II BLOOM study evaluating its newly in-licensed PDE4D inhibitor, MRM-3379, for treating Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

The BLOOM study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and potential clinical benefit of MRM-3379 in male participants with a confirmed genetic diagnosis of FXS, a rare genetic neurocognitive disorder.

Currently, there are no approved therapies for the given indication.

The primary endpoint of the BLOOM study is safety and tolerability. Top-line data from the same is expected in 2027.

FXS is caused by a mutation in the FMR1 gene, which is the most common inherited form of intellectual disability and autism. This neurocognitive condition affects around 50,000 males in the United States and Europe.

Last October, Mirum in-licensed worldwide rights to develop and commercialize MRM-3379 from Enthorin Therapeutics and Dart Neuroscience.

Per the company, MRM-3379 has shown improvements across several cognitive and behavioral symptoms linked to FXS, and a favorable tolerability in healthy volunteers in preclinical studies. If successfully developed, MRM-3379 may offer a novel approach to improving cognition and daily function for patients living with FXS.

MIRM’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Mirum have rallied 69.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 20.3%.



MIRM’s Marketed Drugs Aid Growth & Other Pipeline

Mirum’s lead product, Livmarli (maralixibat), an orally administered ileal bile acid transporter (“IBAT”) inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (“ALGS”) worldwide. The drug is also approved for treating certain patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (“PFIC”) in the United States and Europe.

The FDA has also approved a new tablet formulation of Livmarli for treating cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and PFIC. The oral tablet is likely to offer convenience for older patients.

In the first nine months of 2025, Livmarli’s net product sales were $253.6 million, up 70% year over year. The drug has been driving the majority of the company’s revenues.

Besides Livmarli, Mirum is also making good progress with Cholbam capsules and Ctexli tablets, which are approved for certain rare diseases. Sales of the bile acid products also increased during the first nine months of 2025.

Meanwhile, Mirum’s lead pipeline candidate, volixibat, is currently being evaluated in two phase IIb studies for treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (the VANTAGE study) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (the VISTAS study).

Enrollment in the VISTAS study was completed in September 2025, with top-line data expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2026. The company expects to complete enrollment in the VANTAGE study in 2026.

Mirum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

